Suara.com – A number of startup companies born by young Indonesians have now become giants and are releasing their shares to the public. Several of the company’s founders also started pursuing other activities after leaving their positions at the startups they grew up.

For example Ahmad Zaky. After successfully making Bukalapak gain the largest amount of funding through an IPO in July 2021 amounting to IDR 21.9 trillion, Ahmad Zaky is now no longer leading Bukalapak.

The graduate of the Bandung Institute of Technology founded the investment company Init6 which focuses on investing in start-up companies in the technology genre.

Ahmad Zaky’s partner when he founded Bukalapak, Muhammad Fajrin Rasyid, has also changed roles. The ITB alumni is now one of the directors at PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom). Fajrin was appointed as digital business director, something that is his expertise, so he can give birth and grow Bukalapak.

Another great startup founder whose voice is rarely heard is one of the founders of Tokopedia, namely Leontinus Alpha Edison. After the success of building this e-commerce company, it encouraged Leon, his nickname, to start carrying out other activities outside Tokopedia.

One of his hobbies is cycling. Because of his hobby of bicycles, this man born in Pontianak, West Kalimantan became a pioneer in the Exploration Cycling Series (JCS) activities. This Indonesian cycling racing competition is licensed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the parent cycling organization throughout the world.

Leon hopes that JCS can produce and develop talented, competitive and top Indonesian cyclists. So that they are able to show the best performance in various events, both national and world.

Even though he is no longer at Tokopedia, Leon hopes to remain an important part of Indonesia’s technological progress by guiding many domestic startups to grow and develop.