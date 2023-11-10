Suara.com – Viral because of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s alleged affair with a person wearing a hijab, the public continues to investigate everything about this figure. In fact, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s salary is also starting to be looked for, and the reasons why he was caught on camera with this figure.

Okie Agustina’s husband is actually rarely talked about, let alone rumored to be related to oblique issues. Until finally he was caught on camera by a netizen buying food from a seller on the side of the road.

Caught in a park in Kediri

The netizen who captured this image of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo and the female figure revealed the location where the photo was taken. He admitted that the photo was taken in a park in Kediri, East Java.

In the viral photo, the two of them appear to be having fun buying food on the side of the road without realizing that a camera is targeting them. A search was then carried out, but the woman suspected of being the affair could not be found on her Instagram or social media account.

Responding to this issue, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo then uploaded cash on his social media. He said this was a mistake he made, and he would be responsible for all problems that arose.

Other news stated that the 34 year old football player had actually divorced his wife, Okie Agustina.

So how much is Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s salary now?

Playing as a defender for Persik Kediri, this former national team mainstay defender is now paid around IDR 435,000,000 per season. This figure still does not include bonuses, advertising, or other income that may be added to the variable salary he receives.

With this figure, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo earns around IDR 36,000,000 per month. Even though it is quite large, this salary is much lower than when he played at Bali United, his previous club.

While defending Bali United, he reportedly received IDR 1,300,000,000 per season, which means more than IDR 100,000,000 per month. However, this is the same as in Persik Kediri, not including bonuses, advertising or other income earned outside the main salary.

At the age of 34 this year, this income can still be said to be quite low because this age is usually the moment when a defender has excellent mental maturity and endurance.

That was a glimpse of Gunawan Dwi Cahyo’s salary information which can be reported in this short article. Hopefully this is a useful article for you, and good luck with your next activity!

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian