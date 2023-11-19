One of the main people responsible for making important Nintendo sagas like Star Fox and F-Zero become what they achieved was Takaya Imamura, a designer who is already preparing his next installment with OMEGA 6: The Video Game.

It was at the last Tokyo Game Show a little over a month ago when the former Nintendo employee showed his new proposal that promises to have some touches that could immediately be related to a delivery as successful as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

If you missed the announcement of this promising game, let us tell you that a trailer is now available that shows a little of everything it will offer, so we invite you to take a look.

As you could see, OMEGA 6: The Video Game is based on a manga created by Takaya Imamura himself, and will feature text-based mechanics and intense turn-based combat.

According to the information shared, the game’s development team has consulted Nintendo’s Kenji Matsutani, who has worked on several 3D installments of The Legend of Zelda, so the mission is to create a sandbox-type world in which players can Choose whether to tackle the main story or engage in side quests.

It is worth mentioning that the game developers even seek to ensure that players can continue enjoying OMEGA 6: The Video Game after its main story concludes and continue to look for the best way to achieve this.

What is this delivery about? The game takes players on an intergalactic journey to locate a new home for the human race. With adventure at every turn, the road rarely runs smoothly for travelers Thunder and Kyra, who, along with their robot Prop and the alien Flavo, are forced to embark on a dubious treasure hunt in the ruins of a strange planet. to pay off his growing debts.

OMEGA 6: The Video Game will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam, at some point to be confirmed in 2024.

