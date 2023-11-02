Taiwan’s government has announced a significant budget increase for its space program. The geopolitical context of the territory and its growing tension with China have played an important role in this strategic move: the need to develop independent space capabilities to launch communications satellites that can reduce the archipelago’s dependence on underwater communications.

An exponential increase. Taiwan’s space program budget increased in 2019 from 25 billion to 40 billion TWD, the equivalent of 1.2 billion US dollars. The government raised the allocation to TWD 200 billion ($6.2 billion) by 2023, and has now just set a target of TWD 300 billion ($9.3 billion) by 2025.

President Tsai Ing-wen announced this government commitment during Taiwan’s first International Space Science, Technology and Industry Assembly, attended by diplomats and representatives from a dozen countries.

Dependence on underwater communications. Taiwan is rapidly adapting the budget, legal framework and infrastructure for the development of its space industry, in part to accelerate the creation of a Starlink-like satellite network that can reduce its dependence on underwater connections or even avoid its total disruption, as happened with SpaceX satellites and Ukraine’s Internet connection during the war.

The Taiwanese archipelago is especially vulnerable in this sense because its communications depend on underwater cables. Some of these cables were cut more than 25 times in the last five years. Although there is no evidence of sabotage by China, the Chinese government has amply demonstrated its ability to conduct military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan, highlighting the possibility of a blockade in the event of war.

Taiwan’s space program. The Taiwanese government began funding space projects in 1990, focusing on academic missions. The Formosat satellites and the recent Triton satellite have shown that Taiwan not only has advantages in semiconductor manufacturing, but is also capable of launching world-class satellites in collaboration with countries such as the United States for scientific and meteorological observation.

Under the ‘Space Development Law’ approved in 2022, Taiwan plans to take a leap forward in its space program by investing in new telecommunications and Earth observation satellites, as well as in the development of propulsion technologies. The country aspires to build its own rocket with the capacity to launch loads of more than 100 kg into low Earth orbit. It also wants to carry out lunar missions and establish its own launch site.

Escalation of political tension. The Chinese government considers Taiwan a part of its territory, even though Taiwan has its own government and political system. Political tension has been increasing due to the trade war between the United States and China and the strategic importance of Taiwan for the technology industry: it is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world.

Although Taiwan’s space program is still dependent on other countries and launches from companies like SpaceX, the government has put the industry to work on its desired space capability. And it has done so as is usual in this sector: with injections of public money.

Image | Sentinel (ESA)

