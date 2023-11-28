The director of the controversies, Thor: Ragnarok and its sequel, Love & Thunder, Taika Waititi, has explained the status of his delivery in the Star Wars universe

Taika Waititi, the renowned director behind the next Star Wars film, has made a revelation that has captivated the most nostalgic fans of the saga. On a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Waititi not only talked about his latest project “Next Goal Wins,” but also shared his vision for the long-awaited Star Wars movie, a project he is leading. years in the making.

The charm of the classics

In the interview, Waititi seemed enthusiastic and thoughtful about his approach to the film. “I’ve been developing it for years. But, as with any film, and that one in particular, it’s something I want to do well. I don’t want to rush it,” he explained. But what has really lit the spark of expectation among followers is his intention to capture “that joy and entertainment of the first films. ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’“. I’m trying to figure out how… It’s going to happen!”

Taika Waititi: A unique touch in the Star Wars Universe

Beyond the anticipation, Waititi also addressed the inherent pressure of working in a franchise as iconic as Star Wars. Despite recent box office successes, such as the sequel trilogy VII, VIII, and IX, many argue that the future of the universe lies in recover the magic of its origins. Waititi seems to agree with this view, although he also recognizes that, regardless of the tone he tries to set, there will always be a fan base that opposes it. “It will be… a Taika Waititi movie,” he said with a smile, acknowledging that his unique style might not be to everyone’s taste.

The franchise has proven to be polarizing in recent years, especially with the mixed performance of its latest deliveries. Despite grossing more than $1 billion with “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, the franchise shows a downward trend, notably with “Solo” not meeting expectations at the box office. However, Waititi’s vision for this enormous universe could be a breath of fresh and much needed aira balance between innovation and respect for the roots that made the saga great.

Waititi and his current projects

While Star Wars fans eagerly await more details, Waititi is not idle. His latest film, “Next Goal Wins,” was released on November 17, 2023, receiving praise for its lovely story about the American Samoa soccer team. Besides, their attention will now turn to “Klara and the Sun” and the live-action adaptation of “Akira”. With such a variety of projects under his belt, it’s clear that Taika Waititi is a director with a unique visioncapable of bringing something special to each of his films, including the highly anticipated return to the Star Wars universe.

Taika Waititi’s multifaceted career is not limited only to the big screen. In addition to his film projects, Waititi has left an indelible mark on television, directing episodes of acclaimed series like “The Mandalorian”, where his ability to balance action with a touch of humor has earned him plaudits from critics and fans alike. His innovative approach and ability to uniquely tell stories make him a leading figure in the world of entertainment.

His talent lies not only in directing, but also in writing and acting., demonstrating his versatility and commitment to the art of film and television. The expectation for his future projects, especially in the Star Wars universe, continues to grow, showing that Waititi is a creator who continually challenges the boundaries of conventional storytelling.