Taika Waititi (cordonpress)

Director Taika Waititi has helmed two Thor films, but admits he didn’t know anything about the Marvel superhero.

The film Thor: Ragnarok (2017) changed the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since we saw a much funnier version of the God of Thunder. Let’s give this to Taika Waititi, a very peculiar director who had previously attracted a lot of attention with What We Do in the Shadows (2014) and The Hunt for the Numans (2016).

Now the director has revealed that he only accepted the film because he was going to earn good money.

This is how he explains it.

“Did you know? She had no interest in making one of those movies. It wasn’t in my plan for my career as an author. But I was poor and had just had a second child, and I thought, You know what? “This would be a great opportunity to feed these children.”

“And Thor, let’s face it: it was probably the least popular franchise. I never read Thor comics when he was a kid. That was the comic that I picked up and said Ugh. And then I did some research on it and read a Thor comic or 18 pages, or however long they were.”

Taika Waititi believes that Marvel called him at that time because they were desperate. “I think there was no place for them to go with that. “I thought, Well, I’ve been called, this is really the bottom of the barrel.”

In the end, the film turned out well and Thor: Ragnarok earned good reviews and grossed over $853 million. However, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) did not reach the level and also lowered its gross to $760 million. Both films can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.

It should also be remembered that they have confirmed that Taika Waititi will not repeat in a fifth installment. Which can be a great idea, since the character perhaps needs another director’s vision.

Fuente: SL.