Director Taika Waititi has been in charge of the last two films of the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios. But… Will he make Thor 5?

The film Thor: Ragnarok (2017) was a great success with critics and audiences, and Taika Waititi was highly praised for bringing freshness to the character played by Chris Hemsworth. But with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) the opposite happened and it is an installment of the MCU that did not convince. That’s why many people wonder if he will be in charge of Thor 5. Now we know the answer.

In recent weeks, there have been many rumors that Marvel Studios is preparing the new film, but it will be without this director. The New Zealand director himself has confirmed it, so we can assure that Taika Waititi will not direct Thor 5.

These are his words.

In a recent interview with BI, Taika Waititi said:

“I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate. “I know I won’t get involved… I’m going to focus on these other movies I’ve signed on.”

Among those projects is a Star Wars movie, he says: “It keeps marinating. “I’ve been writing it.” But he confirmed that he also plans to adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius’ graphic novel El Incal, along with Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Klara and the Sun.

“That’s six, seven years,” he noted.

“I imagine another Thor would be much sooner than that… But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris. I would never feel like I was being cheated on. We’re in an open relationship, and it’s like they want to see other people, I’m happy about that. “I would still go back to bed with them someday.”

Taika Waititi

I think it’s a good decision, just like after Thor: The Dark World (2013), the character needed a change, now he had become too funny and another type of filmmaker can give him an interesting spin. We will have to wait a little to know what Marvel Studios’ plans are.

Do you want to see Thor 5? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

While all the films of this character already released can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.

You can also join our WhatsApp.