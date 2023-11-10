The average points with the Englishman on the pitch is 2.2, without him it drops to one. Against PSG he played a great game, especially on a physical level. If he’s fine, it’s a guarantee

Francesco Pietrella

November 10th – 11.10am – MILAN

The most classic of the “omen nomen”. The manifesto of how sometimes you can’t avoid destiny. Reuben stands for “behold the son”, a sort of “man of providence”. A thorny knot solver also applicable to the world of football.

concreteness

—

Ruben Loftus-Cheek glided into the AC Milan midfield to bring what had been missing for some time: solidity, tenacity, courage, strength. Against PSG he played a “chapeau” game, drawing applause and great praise. He showed everyone what it means to play free and without chains, free from the anxiety of having to live with an injury. His Achilles’ heel has always been this: getting hurt at the wrong time. The last few years have been a see-saw: sometimes up, several times down, some games as a central defender and others as a low midfielder, a completely different thing to his role.

old man

—

RLC is a midfielder of fight, government and progression. In the only year in which he played continuously he reached ten goals. Thanks to Chelsea, to Hazard’s assists and to Maurizio Sarri, someone who took him aside one day and predicted a super season for him. Gianfranco Zola, his assistant at Stamford Bridge, summed up best what it means to have someone like this in the team: “He made us change gear, he has so much physicality that he allowed us to break up matches”. Here is the keystone of his world, a treasure chest where a book by the Dalai Lama is also kept. He told it in Sportweek: “I love lyrics that can give me peace and freedom. If you are in that state, what happens outside doesn’t affect you.” At Chelsea he felt like a “caged animal”, he couldn’t express himself, he craved a change. Milan allowed him to find stability and play in his role. This year he scored only one goal, but against PSG he loomed large like in the old days: he won 15 duels, recovered 5 balls and started two counterattacks. The first after snatching the ball from Ugarte’s feet, the second breaking the line with a progression of thirty metres. The last note is on successful dribbles: six. Manifesto of how the Englishman is not only a disruptive player, but also one with long leverage.

numbers

—

When he is there, Milan runs differently. So far he has played ten games: 7 wins, two draws and one defeat. The average points says 2.2. A completely different thing compared to the matches in which he withdrew due to injury: Milan won only once, then suffered two defeats and two draws. The average is one point per game. Other data: for the Rossoneri, only Reijnders made more dribbles than him among the midfielders (ten against six), he also kicked eight times on goal and suffered ten fouls. In front of him only Musah. The last data is on the key passes: LC has scored seven, the same as Calabria, one who now plays in the middle in the offensive phase. In short, Ruben is fundamental. To understand it, just read the meaning of his name.

