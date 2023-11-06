The former goalkeeper on TV for the first time after the brain aneurysm that struck him in April 2022: “I had a rough time”

“I had a tough time. I thought I was immortal and instead there was something unexpected around the corner.” Thus Stefano Tacconi, guest of Verissimo, spoke for the first time on TV about the brain aneurysm that struck him on 23 April 2022.

long recovery

—

The former Juventus goalkeeper recalled the period immediately before his illness: “For a couple of days I had felt very tired because I had driven alone for more than three thousand kilometres, I had a headache and I had to expect that something wasn’t right, but I didn’t think it was something like that. Luckily my son Andrea was with me that day.” And on post-operation: “The most complicated thing was rehabilitation. Even though I was an athlete, I hadn’t been in the gym for 25 years and I struggled a lot: I had to start all over again, walking and talking. Now they tell me I have to stay be careful because the bleeding can come back, and that’s what scares me a little more, because I never stay still.”

the family

—

Then with a bit of emotion he says: “I’ve missed a few things in this period, like my niece’s wedding and my daughter’s eighteenth. But, at least, they’ve seen me live, which is what counts. How much to my wife, the doctor who operated on me told her ‘I don’t know if she’ll make it to tomorrow morning’. These are strong words to hear, it was hard but she resisted without ever giving up. Now that I’m back home she’s behind me, take care, look at me.”