Global shipments of tablets suffered a year-on-year drop of 14.2% in the third quarter of 2023, according to IDC data. Even the three brands with dominant market positions are experiencing a sharp decline in shipments. Not even the 18% growth compared to the previous quarter seems to be able to save the negative end of the year.

Apple continues to lead. Apple continues to lead in tablet shipments with a more than generous market share of 37.5%. However, despite having shipped 12.5 million units and being number one, year-on-year growth is negative and closes the quarter with -15.1%.

In 2023 there has been no renewal of the iPad family, with an imminent renewal of the iPad mini and iPad Air families expected before the end of the year. For the moment, the last quarter seems to indicate that sales have been moderate.

Samsung, in second place. The second position is occupied by Samsung, with half of the units shipped (six million). The Korean giant’s market share is 18%, also suffering an even steeper year-on-year drop, of -17.1% growth.

This 2023 there have been new developments in their families, with the Tab S9 Ultra as the main rival to the iPad Pro and the firm’s flagship. There are also new features in the rest of the S9 family, with the FE, FE+. A complete renewal of the cycle that seems not to be enough.

A curious third place. The third manufacturer in global shipments of tablets comes from Lenovo. The Chinese manufacturer falls 4.2%, but maintains a market share of 7.9%. Huawei follows in fourth place, with a 6.5% share and a drop of 5.7%. The fall of Amazon is overwhelming, with year-on-year growth of -49.5%. Despite this, the general decline in the market keeps it as the fifth manufacturer in shipments.

A duopoly with no changes in sight. Putting context from previous years, the tablet market has been in decline for some time. It reached its peak in 2014, with more than 220 million units. It began to decline since then to fall to 144 million units sold in 2019, recovering and stabilizing above 165 million in the last three years.

Apple and Samsung share the majority of the pie, although they are not spared from the progressive contraction that hits the market. The long renewal cycles, durability of the product (less use, they do not usually go out, fewer battery cycles, etc.) as well as the progressive growth of the screens of our phones, are some of the factors that can impede the market of the tablets shine with their own light.

