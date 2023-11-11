Two new jackets, one trousers, six gloves created for motorcyclists who don’t stop even in winter and, for those who are already thinking about next summer, as many models of summer jackets and gloves which will be presented at EICMA at the Mandelli Group stand, in area dedicated to T.ur (P22 – Stand E03). A new range of products born from the needs of professional riders, who challenge the elements over unthinkable geographical distances, and which has been adapted to the daily use occasions of those who use the motorbike for short trips, group rides with friends or long motorbike trips, with the technology and reliability that have always distinguished the brand that has made adventuring a lifestyle.

WINTER: NEW HEATED GLOVES AND WIND, RAIN AND COLD PROOF CLOTHING.

Get on your motorbike and set off, without worrying about cold and rain. No limits on destinations, regardless of the road surface. The Adventure line welcomes Podium, the jacket for men and women in comfortable ProShell with high thermoregulation fixed thermal padding and 100% waterproof and breathable fixed membrane HYDROSCUD: a single layer, but lots of safety, thanks to the flexible Level 2 EASYFLEX protections on shoulders and elbows and anti-abrasion fabric. The short cut and slim fit leave great freedom of movement, making the Podium the perfect jacket for the offroad adventures of the most intrepid motorcyclists. For those who are hungry for distant destinations and can’t wait to leave by motorbike, T.ur has designed Lapland, the jacket and trousers set (purchasable separately, in both the men’s and women’s versions) made in two independent layers, with highly thermoregulating padding removable from jacket and trousers. Here too, the fixed HYDROSCUD® membrane guarantees total waterproofness and breathability. The Class AA certification and the Easyflex Level 2 protectors on the elbows and shoulders allow you to enjoy the journey with the certainty of total protection. And the hands? With temperatures below 10 degrees and the constant risk of rain, it is important to use gloves that protect from cold, humidity and unexpected events. T.ur thus offers 6 models of winter gloves: 2 battery-heated models for long journeys (G-Warm 3 and G-Warm), with a third very warm glove but without heating (G-Adv), with 3M microfleece lining Thinsulate on the palm and DuPont Comformax fleece on the back.

Furthermore, 3 touring cut models with very warm fleece padding (G-One Pro and G-One, the latter also in the Lady version). What they all have in common is the HYDROSCUD fixed membrane to guarantee waterproofness and breathability and the safety and comfort solutions adopted.

SUMMER: SUPER-PERFORATED JACKETS TO FEEL THE BREEZE ON YOUR SKIN.

And for those who are already dreaming of summer, T.ur will unveil at EICMA in an absolute preview two new jacket models designed for touring, but also suitable for adventure: Elba and Airflow Shield, made for both men and women. Both have large perforated panels in high-resistance mesh or mesh and flexible and ventilated Easyflex protectors on the shoulders and elbows. The short cut and extra ventilation make them truly versatile, suitable both for a motorbike ride between city and nature and for challenging off-road routes.

EICMA 2023

The T.ur stand is inside the Mandelli Group block, alongside other brands such as Tucano Urbano and Eleveit. The Group’s choice to continue along the lines of what has been done so far, both at the design level and at the testing level with the ambassadors, has proven to be successful for the #SpiritOfAdventouring brand. The two ambassadors Alessandro Botturi and Jacopo Cerutti will be present at the T.ur stand at EICMA on Saturday and Sunday to greet adventouring enthusiasts and talk about their experiences of 2023 and their projects for 2024: from the Transanatolia Rally to the Africa Ecorace , to challenge extreme temperatures and routes, always supported by T.ur clothing and accessories.

Trovate T.ur al Pad.22 – Stand E05.