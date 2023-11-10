In this edition of Eicma, T-MOTO presented its proprietary range “M1TO – Legends in Moto”, an innovative line of cross minibikes, electric solutions and trikes, designed to capture the enthusiasm of GenZ and their respective families

T-MOTO S.r.l., online dealer in punta in the pitbikes and minibikes sector, returns to EICMA for the second consecutive year with many new features. In this edition, in fact, T-MOTO presented its proprietary range “M1TO – Legends in Moto”, a line innovative of cross minibikes, electric solutions and trikes, designed to capture the enthusiasm of GenZ and their families.

To celebrate the new range, Ilaria Neutro, a young influencer in the two-wheel sector, will be present on the stand for the entire duration of the fair, to whom T-MOTO has dedicated a unique and exclusive model of the M1TO range, which Ilaria will begin to use after EICMA .

T-MOTO, a brand born in 2020 from the vision of Alfonso Lavia, has built its success by addressing a very young audience, also through the lively Tik-Tok channel. The company, in fact, specializes in Pit-Bikes, Mini-Motos, Quads, Mini-Quads and Buggies, and offers a wide range of solutions for budding pilots and for the entire family.

T-MOTO has a clear mission: bringing the excitement and adventure of two wheels to a diverse audience; from young enthusiasts wanting their first off-road vehicle to families looking for a shared experience. Committed to offering innovative, original, personalized solutions, T-MOTO aspires to be more than an e-commerce, that is, the point of reference for a transgenerational community.

The “M1TO” range was born from these assumptions, he wants consolidate the bikes-addicted network, especially off-road, through original and cutting-edge proposals. The line-up will consist of 6 models – 4 different pitbikes, 1 e-bike and 1 trike. Each of these, visible at the fair, will be customizable in technical and aesthetic terms with the support of the T-MOTO Tuning team.

“Our M1TO line has been carefully designed to meet a wide range of needs, including those of families, ensuring fun and safety on two wheels. The passion for motorcycles has no age or time, and M1TO is here to prove it,” says Alfonso Lavia, CEO of T-MOTO.

T-MOTO awaits you at EICMA 2023 in Pavilion 11, stand E46!