The National Aluminum Chamber (Canalum) said it is concerned that the United States could impose sanctions on Mexican aluminum as a result of the investigation it is carrying out against 14 Mexican export companies.

The president of Canalum, Julio César Martínez Rivas, said: “As a chamber we are concerned that this situation affects Mexican producers in this and other sectors, which is why we reiterate that we will maintain our work as an independent and impartial body to defend them all.” .

He invited companies related to research and all sectors that use aluminum to form a common front, whether they are obligated filers or not, because The penalty for dumping that could be imposed will be between 76% and 82%.

Yesterday, November 7, the deadline for Mexico to present information to the US Department of Commerce so that it can select the “mandatory filers” and carry out an exhaustive and individual examination of the companies to analyze the degree of dumping or subsidy that may exist.

The former chief technical negotiator of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), Kenneth Smith, said that There are many products that are part of the research, because it includes essential products for the construction, transportation, automotive, aerospace, material and equipment for renewable energy industries, among other.

Therefore, it is important to make a good defense of the Mexican aluminum industry because otherwise these products will be affected.

The foreign trade specialist, Alberto Lerín, said that “in general, the obligated declarants are the largest exporters, however the United States could determine them under another criterion as it suits them, which is why it is essential that all the companies on the list attend timely all the requirements, failure to attend to them adequately could lead to a determination against Mexico”.

He added that “it would be extremely negative against the extrusion industry (a decision against the sector) because the United States would apply margins of between 76% and 82% of antidumping sanctions.”

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions