For some weeks Syriza, the main left-wing party in Greece, has been experiencing a serious political crisis due to major arguments and internal disagreements between the old party leadership and Stefanos Kasselakis, the new leader elected in September. Since the beginning of November, Syriza has lost almost a quarter of its parliamentarians and dozens of leaders: in the midst of all this, according to polls it is suffering a big drop in popularity among the Greek population.

The main reason for the controversy concerns the figure of Kasselakis, a manager with no political experience who until recently worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs and who is perceived by the Syriza leadership and electorate as very far from the ideas traditional leftists: in recent weeks he has been accused of adopting “Trumpian practices”, of being a right-wing populist and of having “neoliberal” positions.

Kasselakis was elected in a rather surprising manner in the primaries that Syriza held in September, after the resignation of historic leader Alexis Tsipras, who had suffered a harsh defeat in this summer’s general elections. Aside from having spent much of his career at an American investment bank (which is viewed with suspicion by many leftists), Kasselakis has no history of active politics on the Greek left, and until a few months ago was living in the United States, in Miami.

After a couple of months of controversy and discontent, in November the situation worsened further. Two weeks ago a faction made up of around fifty leaders – including two parliamentarians – and led by former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos left the party claiming that Kasselakis wanted to abandon the left-wing anti-capitalist ideology underlying Syriza. Tsakalotos and his allies were part of a faction called “Umbrella” that had been in open controversy with Kasselakis for months. The split occurred when the secretary had threatened to expel some members of “Umbrella”.

Then on Wednesday there was an even bigger split. Fifty-seven members of the steering committee, including 9 MPs and one MEP, left the party. The new split is led by Effie Achtsioglou, former Labor Minister who lost to Kasselakis in the September primaries. In a statement published on Thursday, the new defectors said that Kasselakis “was elected democratically, but is proceeding in an undemocratic way” and accused him of transforming Syriza into an “amorphous” party and of having “a jumble of contradictory opinions without any depth.”

In just under two weeks Syriza has lost 11 out of 47 parliamentarians. If the splits continue, it risks losing its role as the main opposition force in parliament. The centre-left PASOK controls 32 seats. The majority, however, is firmly controlled by New Democracy, the center-right party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with 158 seats. Among other things, the 11 parliamentarians who left Syriza in recent weeks are now a sufficient number to form a new group in parliament, which could further compete with Syriza.

The “Umbrella” faction has not officially formed a new political party yet, but it is widely expected that it will. According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, the goal would be to become the main left-wing formation in the European elections, scheduled for June 2024.