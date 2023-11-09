“The innovative aspect of our project is the chatbot, i.e. the artificial intelligence (Ai) that gives advice and help if necessary. For example, following an error on the part of the patient regarding the therapy, the “You help us to give all the correct and safe information, as we instruct our chatbot only to take information from the information leaflets of the pharmaceutical companies, without any medical decisions on the part of the artificial intelligence. As a team almost exclusively made up of doctors, we must think about the patient”. Thus Martina Zenobia Scopigno, Medicine & Surgery student at the Bio-Medico Campus of Rome and spokesperson for the winning group of the Synlab Italia Group Hackathon with the Y-Doc project, the platform created by 7 students from the campus to support chronic patients and their caregivers in the daily management of therapies, especially in the case of multiple pathologies.

Speaking today at Mind in Milan, at the final event of the competition, which this year saw young university students competing in the creation of innovative solutions on the theme ‘Smart and Health City for a better quality of life’, Zenobia Scopigno explains that the team has “thought of a platform on which the doctor can upload the specific therapeutic plan for a patient with a reference target who identifies as a chronic patient who follows multitherapy and who has a certain difficulty in staying ‘on track’ with all the drugs , or the caregiver, who is responsible for administering the therapy. The patient – she adds – can access the platform as she prefers: via smartwatch, television or smartphone and the platform sends reminders to the patient or caregiver regarding the therapy”.

As the student points out, “patients with chronic diseases are destined to grow with the increase in the number of over 65s in the coming years. The over 65s – she points out – take an average of 10 pills a day, the therapy is complex and it is very easy for them not to adhere to the therapeutic plan. If we help the patient by sending him reminders, giving him very simple advice and help, the danger of not adhering to the therapy is completely eliminated.” The winning idea will be presented in Barcelona from 30 November to 1 December 2023, within the international final of the Eit Health Innovation Days which will bring together the winners of the other editions from 23 European countries.