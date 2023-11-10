The new eighth liter from SYM is the CLBCU, already nicknamed – fortunately – Colibrì, given that the acronym is unpronounceable. Flat platform, rounded lines, 10″ wheels, this is the typical urban scooter characterized here by a beautiful iridescent paint job.

SYM reports that consumption is particularly reduced without penalizing acceleration, thanks to the EnMIS (Enhanced Multi Ignition System) injection system. It is powered by a 125 cc, 2-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of developing 9.6 HP at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Suspensions: at the front we find a telescopic fork, while at the rear there is a monoshock in a lateral position. Brakes: 205 mm disc at the front and 130 mm drum at the rear; combined braking. The saddle is just 755 mm from the ground and the tank holds 6.5 liters of petrol.