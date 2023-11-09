In true X-ADV style, the Taiwanese brand presents a crossover scooter with a mid-engine and chain final drive. The ADX TG 400 is powered by a 399 cc single cylinder, 4 valves, liquid cooled capable of developing a maximum power of 35 CV a 7.000 giri/ min, for a maximum torque of 37.22 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The suspension department is made up of an upside down fork and a rear monopole with progressive linkage. The braking system includes a single 275 mm disc with dual-piston radial caliper at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. The wheels, with Maxxis all-terrain tires, measure 15” at the front and 14” at the rear. As for the measurements, the scooter has a wheelbase of 1,535 mm, the saddle is 790 mm from the ground and a 13.5 liter tank. Weight is not declared. The aggressive headlights are full LED and starting is via smart key. There is no shortage of hand guards, in full crossover style and the plexi is adjustable. Features and photos of the new SYM ADX TG 2024.

