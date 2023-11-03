After having suffered a fall during her vacation in Europe, prior to her granddaughter Michelle Salas’ wedding, Sylvia Pasquel announced that she was in good health, however, it has been reported that early Tuesday morning she was urgently hospitalized after suffering a thrombosis.

In the program “Ventaneando”, Pati Chapoy assured that the condition that Silvia Pinal’s daughter is going through is due to an after-effect left by the fall she suffered during her trip.

“She is currently hospitalized due to a thrombosis that she suffered after the fall she suffered in Turkey,” were the words of the program’s host.

The actress’s family has not commented on the matter and it appears that Pasquel’s state of health is uncertain and reserved. Now, since this is an important diagnosis, it is expected that a member of the Pinal family will provide more information regarding Sylvia’s health.

