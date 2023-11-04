TVNotas magazine announced that Sylvia Pasquel, daughter of Silvia Pinal, was hospitalized in an emergency due to a thrombosis. As a result of the accident she had in Europe a few days ago, Sylvia Pasquel will be unable to fulfill her theatrical commitments and agreed projects.

Through a statement released tonight, The actress responded to the speculation about her health generated this Thursday from the magazinewho claimed he had suffered a serious thrombosis.

Two weeks ago Pasquel was in Turkey celebrating her birthday with her friend Silvia Galván, touring the well-known Grand Bazaar, when the famous woman took a turn to look at a store and tripped over some scaffolding. The injury caused him to be unable to attend her granddaughter Michelle Salas’s wedding in Italy.

“Although in Turkey they treated me in the best way, due to the delicate nature of the injuries I needed to monitor my health, but already settled in my country,” the statement reads, adding that initially he moved to Acapulco, where lives.

“Everyone knows the difficult and stressful times we experienced with Hurricane Otis and it was not until I returned to Mexico City that I was able to receive treatment and begin the necessary hospital care. By medical prescription I will be on complete rest and with very specific care.” , adds in the text.

Pasquel appreciates the concern that people have shown since what happened in Turkey and clarifies that there has been a lot of speculation about his health. And absence on social networks.

“I’m fine and I’ll be better”the final part of the letter is read.

