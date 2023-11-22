The disastrous decision that Sylvester Stallone and the entire team made in Rocky IV, and that affected the future of the rest of the film license.

Sylvester Stallone continues to be at the forefront of film information in Hollywood, not only participating in licenses such as Los Mercenarios, but also in various documentaries.

And although Sylvester Stallone will always be remembered for his roles in Rambo or in Rockyspecifically he considers that Rocky’s license could have taken a totally different path due to a decision he regrets in Rocky IV.

When the production of Rocky IV They faced the tough decision of having to find an enemy hated and powerful enough to be a real challenge for Rocky Balboa.

In that case, the presence of Ivan Drago was chosen, and at that time they made the decision that the great Apollo Creed would die at the hands of this boxer in the film.

Although at that time they considered that it was the best decision to end the character of Apollo Creed at the hands of Ivan Drago, they regretted it shortly after, since it subsequently affected the rest of the license.

And after the release of Rocky IV, Stallone revealed that deeply regretted that Apollo Creed died in the filmgiven that the character could have been used much more.

In fact Stallone He revealed that if he could go back in time, would not have killed Apollo Creed, but would have made him a mentor to Rocky Balboa. “It was stupid. I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project drama,” she commented.

During this conversation, Stallone considered that after Ivan Drago’s beating of Apollo Creed, the latter would have been quite damaged, but alive and could have become a kind of father figure or mentor for Rocky Balboa.

“He could have opened himself up to all those other things that we didn’t even know about because he’s in a wheelchair now. And he would have been a kind of father figure, mentor, brother. He would have been really cool.”

In fact Sylvester Stallone is convinced that both Rocky V and Rocky Balboa would have developed in a completely different way with Apollo Creed involved.