To gain a foothold in Hollywood, he wrote the script for Rocky and sold it only on the condition of playing the role of Balboa.

Sylvester Stallone is in fashion, not only because many of his film licenses are still as popular as they were at the beginning, but because a documentary about his life was released on Netflix a few days ago.

Well, through the SLY documentary that we can currently view on Netflixwe know some anecdotes about the actor that may surprise you, and that date back to his first days in Hollywood.

In fact, before becoming an international Hollywood star, he was taking odd jobs, and there was one in which he was an usher at a cinema.

Well in the documentary SLY On Netflix, the actor revealed that he took advantage of that opportunity to work as an usher to watch a lot of movies and write scripts after being inspired by them.

In fact, in the documentary, Sylvester Stallone admits that during his time working as an usher he wrote up to 16 scripts.

“I got a job as an usher. I could watch movies all day and I’d take a cheap little tape recorder, record the soundtrack and the dialogue, go home and try to replace the dialogue. That’s what I started doing. I wrote and wrote for a couple of years until I had 15 or 16 scripts.”

Unfortunately he didn’t last much longer, as he was fired from his job for reselling tickets.

And one of those scripts that he wrote was for Rocky, a script that he was wandering around Hollywood until he finally got the film produced, but with the condition that he play it himself.

So Rocky (1976) changed Sylvester Stallone’s life and from there came many other Rocky films, but also the Rambo license.

Since then, he has participated in a multitude of action films, and yet, despite his age, he is still on the front page of Hollywood, now participating quite a bit in the Expendables license.