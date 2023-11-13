Good old Sly has an unbreakable rule for his movies, although he once came very close to breaking it. The Expendables 4 is proof that Stallone remains faithful to his principles.

At this point, there is no doubt that Sylvester Stallone is living history of action cinema. We all know him from his roles as Rocky Balboa y John Rambobut the actor has also given us other notable films such as Maximum Risk or The Mercenaries.

In fact, the fourth and final installment of this franchise was recently released, garnering generally lukewarm reviews. What errors are there in The Expendables 4?

In particular, there is a plot situation that has bothered fans, but that, in reality, is in line with one of Stallone’s golden rules.

In the recent documentary Sly, disponible en Netflixthe veteran actor explains this rule, which is also present in his Rocky and Rambo franchises.

This is not the first time we have talked about this topic, in fact. To tell the truth, we understand why Sylvester Stallone has respected this ”law” in all of his films.

Death is not an option

If you have seen all the movies Sylvester Stallone, then you will understand that death does not exist for its characters. Rambo, Rocky and Barney are still alive, despite the initial intentions or the script twists that we find in some installments.

In the case of Rambo, the guerrilla never came close to death on the big screen. Unlike what happened in the novel, Stallone decided to keep his character alivefor the end of Acorralado (1982).

The same goes for Rocky. In this case, Sly’s intention was to ”kill” the Italian Colt at the end of Rocky V (1990), with an emotional scene in the arms of his wife Adrian.

However, Stallone decided to change it at the time of filming, making Adrian the one who died from cancer.

”I just hate sad endings. Shoot me!” Sylvester Stallone acknowledges in the documentary. This also happens with Creed III, a film in which Sly does not participate, but confirming beforehand that Rocky Balboa is still alive.

Finally, in The Expendables 4 (SPOILERS) it is implied that Barney’s character dies in the first half of the film. But it’s not like that, as part of a surprising final reveal.

Sylvester Stallone’s most iconic characters they will never die. And, if this happens, it will mean that this legend of action cinema is no longer with us. Will we see Rocky and Rambo on the big screen again? Maybe it’s just a matter of time.