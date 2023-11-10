The actor saw a golden opportunity after learning at the last minute about the cuts made by the production department.

One of the aspects that has always marked the difference between Sylvester Stallone and his great rival on the big screen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been the New York actor’s ability to write and, if necessary, adapt to the circumstances with which he is hit. destiny.

Rocky was a springboard for Stallone both in terms of his career and actor in the making as well as in his role as a screenwriter. And from production they didn’t make things easy for him.

In Sly, the Netflix documentary about Sylvester Stallone’s career, the 1976 film occupies much of the story as the genesis of his success in Hollywood. This allows us to delve deeper into some of the ins and outs of filming.

A curious detail is how some last-minute cuts radically changed the ice rink scene: the first date between Rocky and Adrian (Talia Shire). When they get to the rink, it is closed, but he convinces the manager with some talk and some bills to let her skate for a few minutes.

A change that demonstrated Sylvester Stallone’s adaptability

The plan for the scene was for the track to be open and packed, but production decided to make last-minute cuts and for the actor to find out shortly before filming, as he recounts in the documentary Netflix.

“I was there waiting to do a scene with Adrian on the ice. Guess what: They’ve cut out all 300 extras. How many do I have? He said, ‘None.’ And how much time do we have? ‘Maybe two hours.’ And I said, ‘Well , this could be even better.'”

The ice rink scene makes the characters of Rocky and Adrian connect in a way they had not done before, despite the boxer’s efforts in his visits to the pet store. He also breaks Adrian’s shell and, being alone, provides a unique atmosphere to the entire sequence.

Of course, Sylvester Stallone probably would have appreciated a little more time to prepare it, instead of doing it at the last minute during the filming of the movie. movie. But no one said that succeeding in Hollywood was easy.