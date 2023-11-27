The sports parliament, the main body of the Swiss Olympic Association which brings together the country’s main sports federations, on Friday unanimously approved a project for Switzerland to apply as host of the 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics.

The project involves a rather low total investment, of around 1.6 billion dollars: in this regard, Bloomberg wrote that, taking inflation into account, this figure “would probably make them the cheapest Olympics in history”, and in any case the cheapest since the 1984 Los Angeles Winter Games.

The Swiss Olympic Association has declared that it intends to hold the Olympics “decentralised” (i.e. involving all four linguistic regions of Switzerland) and “financed largely by the private sector”. He also explained that he intends to largely exploit “already existing structures”, without starting work on the construction of new plants.

– Read also: Nobody wants to build the Cortina bobsleigh track

Bloomberg wrote that the Swiss Olympic Association wants to contain costs also to ensure the support of public opinion, which in recent years has shown some opposition to the possibility of using resources to host the Winter Olympic Games. For example, in 2013 the citizens of the Canton of Grisons rejected a bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Four years later the citizens of the Canton of Valais rejected the bid for the 2026 edition, which will be held in Italy, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

– Read also: Milan-Cortina, the locations of the 2026 Olympics

In general, the Cantons – the territorial units into which Switzerland is divided – do not look favorably on the possibility of bearing the costs of such a demonstration, fearing that this could undermine their financial autonomy, one of the central elements of Swiss federalism : also for this reason, the project for the 2030 Olympics envisages that the event will be hosted by Switzerland as a country, without a particular canton having to bear the costs. Public opinion also sees this solution favorably: according to a survey carried out in August and cited by Bloomberg, two out of three Swiss would be in favor of the candidacy.

– Read also: The Swiss town that fights over cow bells

According to the plan, the opening and closing ceremonies would be held respectively in Lausanne and Bern, the capital of Switzerland. The ice hockey competitions would be held in Zurich and Zug, the downhill races in Crans-Montana and the “half-pipe” events (i.e. which involve the use of a ramp, like snowboarding and freestyle skiing) in St. Moritz.

Despite the optimism of the Swiss Olympic Association, some experts believe that the planned investment is largely insufficient to host such an event. In this regard, Victor Matheson, economist at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts (United States), showed a certain skepticism, given that an investment of 1.6 billion would represent “just 10 percent of the average cost of the latest seven Winter Olympics.”

In its history, Switzerland has hosted the Winter Olympics on only two occasions: in 1928 and 1948, in both cases in Sankt Moritz, in the canton of Grisons. In 1940 he had obtained a nomination following Japan’s refusal, but it was withdrawn because the Swiss insisted that ski instructors should not be considered professionals and could participate in competitions, but the International Olympic Committee opposed this. The Games were supposed to be held in Germany, but were canceled due to developments in the Second World War.