Nintendo Switch has been the home of indie productions for years and Nintendo closed 2023 with an event dedicated to this scene that continues to innovate. One of the surprises during the broadcast was A Highland Songthe type of game that you can undoubtedly enjoy in search of tranquility and an experience away from the big spotlights, as well as multimillion-dollar budgets.

Related video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

What is A Highland Song?

During the Indie World Showcase, A Highland Song was presented, a narrative platformer developed by inkle Ltd that takes place in a series of mountainous landscapes in Scotland. According to the description of the game, we take the role of Moira McKinnon, who must reach the sea at any cost, but to fulfill her objective it is necessary to take routes with unstable, rugged terrain and full of secrets.

When does A Highland Song debut on Switch?

The developers revealed that A Highland Song You are free to choose the routes, that is, there is no correct way to get to the sea. This means that the events, the narrative and everything that happens along the way will change, offering a very attractive replayability factor.

By the way, the audiovisual section of A Highland Song, the least in the previews, looks beautiful and looks to be an adventure dedicated to moments of relaxation. The best news is that A Highland Song is very close as it will debut on December 5 on Switch and PC Steam.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News