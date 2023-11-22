Switch Online surprise launches an app dedicated only to games for adults (18+) on the Nintendo 64, although you won’t have to download it.

The announcement of Jet Force Gemini for Switch Online has not come alone. In Japan, he has brought another totally unexpected announcement under his arm. Unlike our territory, the Japanese public did not yet have access to GoldenEye 007 in the N64 catalog of Switch Online + Expansion Pack, although it will arrive on November 30 with the Rare game. Why now and not before? Because Nintendo was preparing a Switch app dedicated only to games for adults (+18) on Nintendo 64.

The application will be only available in Japan and it will have to be downloaded on November 30 to be able to play both GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini on Switch, as reported by VGC. Both titles have the Z rating in the age rating body ZERO from Japan, which means that only people over 18 years of age can play it.

In the West it will not be necessary to carry out this step. In fact, the only Nintendo 64 game that will arrive in the Switch Online catalog in our territory in the coming weeks will be Jet Force Gemini, since GoldenEye 007 has been available to subscribers for months. With its premiere, there are now 27 N64 games included in the NSO Expansion Pack, with a most unexpected absence and with a couple more games still to land.

What will they do in 2024? For now, the list of N64 games announced for Switch is ending, and there are still some of the console’s best titles to come.

Fuente