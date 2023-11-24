Although it already has titles announced for December, Nintendo is saving more N64 games for Switch Online this year.

Just a few days ago, Nintendo took us by surprise with the announcement of Jet Force Gemini for Switch. The company “broke” with its planned release schedule, adding an N64 title that was not included in those dated for this year. Now has Updated the Nintendo 64 games website for Switch Online + Expansion Packpredicting more surprises for this year.

As reported by NintendoLife, the new N64 release schedule for Switch Online set to 1080th Snowboarding for this 2023, as was already known, but also Harvest Moon 64. The latter appears for now only in the Japanese version, so it is unknown if it will also arrive in the West.

For the moment, in the West Nintendo continues to date 1080º Snowboarding for release in the Nintendo 64 app within this year, so it should arrive in the same year month of December than Jet Force Gemini. As for Japan, both the latter and GoldenEye 007 will arrive at the end of November, thanks to the new +18 gaming app. Therefore, Harvest Moon 64 and 1080º Snowboarding would coincide in December.

Will these plans finally be fulfilled? Will we have Harvest Moon 64 in Europe and America? We will see, although the great mystery is what comes next, because The catalog of Nintendo 64 games announced for Switch Online endsy the Big N has not spoken.

Via