It began as a dispute in a handful of Tesla workshops across Sweden and has become such a problem that it threatens to complicate the company’s business throughout the country and even other parts of Europe. Tesla is facing a situation in the Nordic lands that its own CEO, Elon Musk, has already described as “madness.” The reason: the American manufacturer has shown to have a good knowledge of the electric vehicle market, but not so much of the work culture and especially unions in Scandinavia.

The question is… How will it be resolved now?

The origin of everything: 130 mechanics. To understand what is happening in Sweden, it is necessary to go back almost a month ago, to October 27, when around 130 Tesla mechanics decided to start a strike to put pressure on the American company. The reason, according to IF Metall, a Swedish union with nearly 300,000 members: Tesla managers refuse to sign a collective agreement, claiming that “they don’t do it anywhere in the world.”

A priori the conflict seemed perfectly limited and of a reduced caliber. The strike started with just 130 employees from a dozen workshops spread across seven cities in Sweden. What those responsible for the American company, and certainly not Musk, did not count on is the scope that this call would end up having and to what extent other Swedish workers would support it.









“Solidarity strikes”. That that first conflict has escalated is explained by a well-known concept in the workplace and that over the years has given rise to an interesting debate: “solidarity actions” or “solidarity strike”, which basically consist of employee movements in support of colleagues from other companies. As the University and College Union (UCU) points out, in the United Kingdom they are banned and they were also banned at least in 2017 in Australia, where unions and workers who exercised them were exposed to fines and claims.

In Sweden their gears have proven to be well oiled. Since the strike call at the end of October, Tesla mechanics have been finding support from workers from other companies or even other sectors. Some with such strategic roles for the operations of the American manufacturer that they can seriously compromise their business in the country.

From ports to industry. Tesla workers have found support from dock workers, vehicle dealership and garbage collection employees, electricians and technicians from other workshops that provide services to Tesla. All those who support the strike have stopped doing work linked to Tesla after their union groups surrounded IF Metall.

Added to the extensive list are even taxi drivers who have promised not to buy any vehicle from the American multinational until the labor conflict breaks out. Just yesterday Reuters reported that workers from a component supplier have joined the protest.

… passing through the post office. If there is one area in which solidarity actions can particularly punish Tesla, it is, however, the post office, as paradoxical as it may sound. In support of the strike, Swiss Info assures that its employees have stopped delivering shipments to Tesla offices and workshops, with the important repercussions that such a decision would have for its business: in Sweden the license plates issued by the Transports are delivered by postal service, so a blockade could complicate the circulation of new Teslas.





“This is crazy”. The phrase is from Musk himself, who has resorted to his favorite speaker, the X platform, to show his confusion over what is happening in Sweden. In statements to the Swedish agency TT, the company has also described the measures adopted by IF Metall as “regrettable”. “We already offer agreements equivalent to or better than those covered by collective bargaining and we see no reason to sign any other agreement,” he concludes.

“They violate basic principles”. The union’s position, of course, is diametrically opposed. “Tesla employees deserve decent and safe working conditions, just like everyone else in the Swedish labor market. IF Metall has been negotiating with the company for a long time, but they have refused to sign an agreement and therefore violate the basic principles of the Swedish labor market,” the organization argues. France Press specifies that the agreements negotiated by sector cover 90% of workers in Sweden and set their salary and employment conditions.

“We do not have minimum wages or laws about when you can work and when you cannot in Sweden. We have frameworks and employment protection, but apart from that, it is the collective agreements that regulate the labor market,” emphasizes Torbjorn Johansson, negotiation secretary. of LO, in an interview with Reuters.

Beyond Sweden. The World Population Review tables show that Sweden is by no means the multinational’s main market in Europe. Their data is below those registered in the United Kingdom, Germany or France. The open labor conflict in Scandinavian lands could reach a much greater dimension if, as sector analyst Matthias Schmidt warns the Financial Times, unions in other countries support the Swedish claim.

“It could snowball in different countries and be replicated in other places. The biggest risk is obviously Germany. We expected something similar to happen in Germany when they opened their plant there, with the unions so strong,” explains Schmidt: “This has “It’s been a huge culture shock for Elon.”

