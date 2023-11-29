Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said on Wednesday morning that Turkey should ratify Sweden’s entry into NATO “within a few weeks”: so far the Turkish government has not commented. Sweden had asked to join NATO, the military alliance that includes most Western countries, a few months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, its entry has so far been blocked by Hungary and Turkey : a country’s entry into the alliance must be approved unanimously.

Turkey had in fact accused Sweden of supporting and welcoming members of some Kurdish organizations, in particular the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the Turkish government considers a terrorist organization. In recent months, Sweden had made a series of concessions to accommodate the Turkish government, including for example the approval of a new anti-terrorism law. It seems that when Turkey lifts its veto, Hungary will too.

