Digitalization seems like a one-way trip. Digital tools are increasingly present in our lives, from desktop computers to wearables such as smart watches. However, the Swedish education system has entered into a process to retrace its path: removing screens from classrooms.

Going backwards. It all started at the end of last year, in May, when the Swedish Minister of Education Lotta Edholm announced the change in the strategy of the National Agency for Education, which until then had prioritized digital technologies in education.

This change of course would in principle affect the plan that made the presence of screens mandatory in preschool education. As reported by the British newspaper The Guardian, the plan now also contemplates the total elimination of digital education for children under six years of age.

Now, after the summer break, schools are beginning to implement changes to de-digitize Swedish classrooms.

150 million in three years. The reversing maneuver is not going to be cheap. As explained a few months ago by the French newspaper Le Monde, the Swedish Government had allocated 1,685 million Swedish crowns, about 150 million euros, to implement this change and return textbooks to the classrooms.

The first 685 million crowns (about 60 million euros) would be invested during this year and the rest would be distributed in two annual budget allocations of 500 million crowns (45 million euros) in 2024 and 2025.

Less reading comprehension. One of the arguments put forward by detractors has been based on the drop in the scores obtained by Swedish students in the Progress in International Reading Comprehension Study (PIRLS) in recent years. The reason may be related to the worse reading comprehension that we achieve when we read digitally, a difficulty observed by meta-analysis carried out in 2018.

The criticisms against a system that for many was implemented too quickly, under the belief that digitizing “for the sake of digitizing” would generate benefits, are abundant and varied. Although the change of course has been implemented by a conservative government, criticism also came from those who considered that the digitalization of classrooms was based on a “neoliberal” discourse.

Recently, UNESCO (without making explicit mention of Sweden) also called for “appropriate use of technology.” He did so when announcing his 2023 state of education report, a report where technology in education was at the center of interest.

Opposition to the measure. However, the necessary caution does not imply that digitalization in classrooms is negative. Thus, the measure has not been exempt from criticism either. Neil Selwyn, professor of education at Monash University in Melbourne, pointed out that the intention of this measure was only a “signal of a commitment to traditional values” as reported by the Australian media ABC News.

“The Swedish government has a valid argument in saying that there is no evidence that technology improves learning, but I think that is because there is no clear evidence of what works,” Selwyn added.

Weigh the pros and cons. The debate must go beyond weighing the pros and cons of the introduction of new technologies in teaching: it is about maximizing the benefits while reducing costs as much as possible. This implies the need to be clear about what functions the technology should fulfill and be aware of its limitations.

Alejandro Gómez Miguel, Research Technician at the Reina Sofía Center on Adolescence and Youth, wrote some of the guidelines to follow to implement technologies appropriately in the classrooms.

In his article he talked about the need to plan and coordinate the entry of new technologies, and highlights the figure of the ICT manager, an “essential” figure, according to the expert.

From screens to AI. Although this implies slow progress, these must occur. The entry of the tools we know as artificial intelligence, or AI, has brought a new shock to education.

Many students have introduced resources like ChatGPT into their daily academic lives, and it does not seem that the elimination of screens in classrooms will prevent them from continuing to do so. This is just one example of how technologies continue to be increasingly present in education, in one form or another.

