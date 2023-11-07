Among the main innovations are the new aluminum handguards, available in two different models: Sport and Adventure

November 7, 2023

Hand protection is nothing new in SW-MOTECH’s accessory portfolio. For the new models it is possible to choose between complete adventure touring equipment with additional protection pads and sporty design for naked or touring motorbikes.

The base is the backbone: the aluminum mounting bracket adapts to the shape of the handlebars to protect the brake and clutch levers. Many model-specific applications feature matching mounting kits with different attachment options.

All components are produced in Europe and are already available on the SW-MOTECH website this year.

Sport



• Slim design, matte black finish.

• Elegant and modern look with open sides for sport bikes.

• Protection from wind, rain and cold.

• Increased weather protection with the extension set.

Adventure



• Closed design with larger side covers.

• Elegant and aerodynamic shape, matte black surface.

• The synthetic material, resistant to impacts, protects from wind and weather and above all resists the hardest impacts in off-road use.

• Extension set for even greater protection from the elements.

• Protection pads in reinforced synthetic material (sold separately).

• Additional protection in case of falls and accidents.