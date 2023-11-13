Created by Roberto Marchesi and produced by Collater.al Podcast with the support of Vision&Connection, it will be presented next Sunday in Milan

The podcast “Svolte”, created by Roberto Marchesi, journalist and sports commentator and TV producer, dedicated to the moments “that changed our football” will be presented next Sunday in Milan, at the Fabbrica del Vapore (starting at 8pm, via Procaccini 4). “. Stories of the field, market and politics: divided into six episodes, available every Thursday on Spotify, the podcast takes the listener back to a specific historical moment in each of the episodes narrated, allowing you to relive the atmosphere that reigned in those years, on and off the field. “Svolte” will be launched on the occasion of OFF Side Fest Italia, the international film festival dedicated to football. On that occasion there will be a special listening of the first episode and Roberto Marchesi will present the podcast during a talk moderated by Fernando Siani with Sandro Piccinini as guest.

These are the topics of the six episodes: “Muntari’s goal” and “If Nedved was there” (Thursday 16 November), “Ronaldo-Iuliano” (23 November), “Sneijder in Kiev” (30 November), “Pato x Tevez” (7 December) and, finally, “The hotel in Florence” (14 December).