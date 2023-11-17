The globe-trotting adventure of a young woman and her inseparable chair comes to streaming today so you can enjoy it in style.

Last April, movie theaters throughout Spain received the latest film from Makoto Shinkai (Shinkai Makoto), director of smash hits anime como Your Name (Kimi no Na wa) y El tiempo contigo (Tenki no ko): Suzume (Suzume no Tojimari).

The anime film once again brings out the supernatural abilities that Makoto likes so much and traps the young Suzume, a student from a small town, in an adventure that will take her throughout Japan.

When she begins to have chilling visions, Suzume discovers a mysterious door in an abandoned ruin. He will soon discover that those doors lead to another dimension and that the beings lurking there are capable of creating all kinds of disasters that threaten to destroy Japan.

Becoming everyone’s unexpected hope, Suzume embarks on an adventure to close all the doors and avoid the coming disaster, accompanied by a chair that has a lot to teach her on her mission.

Crunchyroll brings Suzume exclusively to Spain

Just over half a year since its release in theaters, Crunchyroll adds Suzume to its catalog of anime films so that you can enjoy again, or for the first time, this magnificent production with the unmistakable Shinkai seal.

During her time on the billboard, Suzume raised $175.4 million worldwide, being the lowest grossing of Makoto Shinkai’s last three films: Time with You (192.9 million) and Your Name (382.2 million).

But the film maintains all the essence that this director has shown in the past, making Suzume tremendously enjoyable.

So take advantage of the film’s streaming arrival and don’t hesitate to put Suzume on Crunchyroll to start chasing chairs throughout the Japanese archipelago.