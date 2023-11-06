After the excellent result obtained with the V-Strom 800DEdeveloped on the basis of the new 776 cc parallel twin and the tubular steel frame, Suzuki has chosen to duplicate the offer by creating a dedicated model mainly for road use: the 800SE, whose acronym means Street Explorer, immediately making clear the road nature of the vehicle. The main difference lies in the adoption of the 19″ front rim paired with a 17″ at the rear, no longer spoked but multi-spoke alloy. The tyres, road profile, suspension and driving position also change.

Here is our video proof, where we tell you all about the new V-Strom 800SE, with our driving impressions.