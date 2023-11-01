Next to this we have seen a series of solutions to the problem of individual micromobilityincluding a robot, does not have two or four wheels, but “four legs”, which also allows it to climb stairs or carry out first aid interventions on rough terrain.

The House of Hamamatsu is also looking at electric, with thee-Choinori, a vehicle comparable to 50 cc designed for everyday travel, and thee-Burgman, similar in performance to a 125 cc. Both of these new models offer the possibility of replacing the battery, modularly. Battery that is made with the “Gachaco” standard, created in collaboration with other Japanese manufacturers. And for the purest motorcyclists comes a reassurance from the company: “at the moment we don’t have many electric vehicles in the pipeline, only scooters”.

For the future of motorcycles, however, Suzuki is looking at alternative fuels. We are talking about biofuels, which will allow us to maintain a high compression ratio of the engines and therefore maintain high specific powers, so as not to give up on fun.

Curiosity: we also saw it at the Suzuki stand “the flying car”, a vehicle built by Skydrive, a company in which Suzuki has a stake, designed for short-range private mobility. We were made a promise: it will come! It will make its first flight at the Osaka International Expo in 2025.