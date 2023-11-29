The Suzuki Rally Cup is preparing for the final act of 2023, the trophy dedicated to Suzuki rallying that animated the Italian Absolute Sparco Rally Championship up and down the country. After six exciting events, all on asphalt, the Japanese single-make series arrives on dirt, with the last round of the Monza Rally taking place over the weekend of 1-2 December which will put the cars and drivers to the test. The grand finale of Italian rallies will in fact be a demanding mixed dirt-asphalt challenge, all within the park and circuit of Monza, which will bring all the greatest Italian protagonists of the specialty to the “temple of Speed”, including the Suzuki crews.

Leading the way for the 12 trophy holders at the start will once again be Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa, winners of the Suzuki Rally Cup for the second consecutive time and Italian R1 Champions with six victories out of six. However, with the overall podium still to be awarded and the under 25 and Racing Start rankings even more uncertain, there will be no shortage of action on world clay. The champion will be worried first and foremost by Roberto Pellè navigated by Luca Franceschini, Giordano’s main pursuer throughout the year who could make his dexterity count on the dirt surface, in the further task of defending second place. This more experienced crew will in fact have to watch their backs from all the young drivers present in Monza, the final round in which 7 trophy winners, more than half of the participants, are under 25.

That the level of competition will be sky-high is demonstrated by the tight ranking reserved for young talents, with Alessandro Forneris and Sebastian Dallapiccola who, third and fourth in the rankings respectively, will try to target Pellè and take home the greedy under25 prize. Forneris sailed by Luigi Cavagnetto currently has a 7-point lead over Dallapiccola, paired with Fabio Andrian, an advantage which with the coefficient 1.5 becomes even smaller. Another youngster will certainly be able to continue the streak of positive results already started by Ciocco: Filippo Gelsomino with the notes of Hervè Navillod, who will have to defend the category podium in Monza. Excellent performances including the podium at Lana will push Davide Bertini and Luca Vignolo to the maximum, in search of continuity and high ranking positions. All these crews race Ra5H Naz class Suzuki Swifts.

Even the victory among the “Racing Starts” will be a duel until the last stage, with the Suzuki of Milivinti, Massimiliano and Marco, which will try to oust Lorenzo Olivieri from the classification, navigated by Lucrezia Viotti, a crew at the top of the Boosterjets by 10 points. Two other under25 talents will then try to grab the class podium, temporarily secured by Alice Poggio. The only driver of the trophy paired with Andre Perrin will in fact have to defend the position on Cristian Mantoet, flanked by Roberto Simioni, who follows her by just two points. Finally, pay attention to Jean Claude Vallino, looking for redemption with the notes of Sandro Sanesi, and to the gentleman driver Marco Longo paired with Roberto Riva.

An interesting debut will be that of the prototype that Ezio Soppa will have in his hands, not entered for the trophy but who will be the first to be able to feel the sensations of the new FIA homologation on the Suzuki Swift, the future entry level Rally5 kit class car.

PROGRAM AND ROUTE

The final weekend of the season will begin with the shakedown on Friday morning, an appetizer to test the 78km of timed mixed dirt and asphalt to be tackled starting in the afternoon. The “Monza 1” television show test will kick off the dancing starting at 1.12pm, followed by the 7.33 km “Junior 1”, starting from the Ascari variant and passing through the high-speed ring. The last test of the day will be the “Serraglio”, the longest special of the Monza Rally to be done twice at sunset; with 6.31 km of asphalt and 6.19 km it will be a great challenge for the Italian crews. The double “Roggia” will open the second day of the race as early as 08:04, a special which also includes a section on the elevated road, to then close 2023 with the last passages on the “Junior” and the “Monza”.

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid set up with the specifications of the National Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 Class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 set up with the specifications of the Ra5N National Class.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setup and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all Suzuki Rally Cup cars will have to fit the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Albo d’oro Suzuki Rally Cup

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni; 2022 Matteo Giordano; 2023 Matteo Giordano.

Overall SUZUKI RALLY CUP Drivers Ranking

1. Giordano 168pt; 2. Pellè 103pt; 3. Forneris 96pt; 4. Dallapiccola 89pt; 5. Olivieri 64pts; 6. Bertini 52pt pt; 7. Jasmine 47pt; 8. Milivinti 46pt; 9. Mantoet 30pt; 10. Santero 28pt.

Classifica RACING START 1.0 BoosterJet

1. Olivieri 77pts; 2. Milivinti 67pts; 3. Poggio 22pt; 4. Martinelli 21pt; 5. Mantoet 20pt; 6. White 17pt; 7.Vitals 21pt; 8. Vallino 8 pts.