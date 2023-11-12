The Suzuki GSXS1000 GX, a Crossover that combines a powerful inline four-cylinder sports engine with 17-inch tires. Equipped with advanced electronic suspensions that allow automatic recognition of the road surface, it delivers 152 horsepower and promises exceptional performance for those looking for a very fun touring car.

We took advantage of the availability of Suzuki Sales Manager Marco Quaglino to talk about another novelty, the GSX-8R, the fourth declination of the 800 cc platform, which “dresses”, in part, the lines of the previously seen GSX-8S, standing out for its its versatility and its ability to combine sportiness and road comfort and is equipped with an 83 horsepower parallel twin-cylinder engine, electronic gearbox and traction control, all encapsulated in a complete fairing.