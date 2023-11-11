The GSX-8R embodies Suzuki’s new vision of the modern sports car and dresses the recent platform developed around the parallel twin-cylinder engine with 270° crankshaft with bold and streamlined lines

November 11, 2023

The GSX-8R introduces a new way of interpreting the concept of sports motorcycle. This model optimally balances usability, performance and driving pleasure.

Its distinctive element it is the new fairing, which on the one hand celebrates the sporting tradition of Hamamatsu and on the other stands out for its smooth surfaces and taut lines. The shape, the result of careful aerodynamic study and in-depth wind tunnel tests, makes the GSX-8R seem to always be leaning forward, as if it were about to sprint. Suzuki designers have managed to combine form and function. The tapered profile protects the rider from the air and bad weather, while improving stability at higher speeds.

Behind it is a small fairing which houses a light unit compact LED there is a command bridge dominated by a pair of forged aluminum handlebars. Suzuki test riders defined their position with extreme care, creating a sporty but not extreme position, which makes riding engaging while limiting fatigue even during long-distance touring.

Motor



The fairing and the 14-litre tank reveal the steel tube frame and the compact parallel twin engine 776 cm with 270° timing and DOHC DOHC distribution with four valves per cylinder. The technicians have chosen to confirm the configuration already adopted by the GSX-8S, which it combines a generous pull at low revs to a brilliant draw length and excellent efficiency. Maximum torque is 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm, while peak power is 61 kW (83 cv) at 8,500 rpm, with a consumption of 4.2 l/100 km in the WMTC mixed cycle. The motorbike also exists in a depowered 35 kW (48 hp) version for A2 license holders.

Among the flagships of the engine we should mention the Suzuki Cross Balancera revolutionary patented system that effectively reduces vibrations.

The engine is managed in an integrated manner with all the on-board electronics by the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. The following systems report to SIRS:

Suzuki Drive Mode Selector with three driving modes the Suzuki Traction Control System which can be adjusted to three levels and can be deactivated the ride-by-wire accelerator the Suzuki Easy Start System and “Partifacile” – Low RPM Assist devices the “Cambiarapido” system – Bi- directional Quick Shift System, supported by the SCAS assisted slipper clutch.

Cycling



Cycling it is well sized, with a wheelbase of 1,465 mm. This allows the Suzuki GSX-8R to offer excellent habitability, despite being noticeably slim. The seat is 810 mm from the ground and allows everyone to rest their feet well on the ground and develop immediate confidence with the motorbike. The dimensions and geometries of the GSX-8R translate into great low-speed handling and remarkable stability between turns.

The unparalleled driving pleasure also depends on the high quality of the components Hitachi Astemo (Showa) chosen for suspensions. The fork is of the type SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big PIston), while the mono shock absorber It is adjustable in preload and is controlled by a progressive linkage connected to a refined aluminum swingarm. The wheels are 17-inch alloy and are fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 tires in sizes 120/70 and 180/55.

The braking system has two front discs da 310 mm with radially mounted four-piston calipers, supported by a rear disc 240 mm.

Every detail of the GSX-8R denotes the extraordinary manufacturing care and authentic Japaneseness of this Suzuki, whose equipment features the 5-inch TFT LCD instrumentation.

Colors and price



The customer can choose the GSX-8R in tre livree:

Blue Sydney Black Dubai Silver New York.

The GSX-8R will be available in dealerships from the beginning of 2024 at a price of Euro 9,700.