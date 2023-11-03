Will any of the concepts we’ve seen here become reality?

“The aim of the Show is to present provocations, pass me the term, and some of the objects we see on the Suzuki stand are probably destined to remain studies. But I would say that in the two-wheel field, electric mobility, understood as small scooters for urban mobility, is ready for series production.”

Last year, when you presented your carbon neutrality plan, you announced that the first electric two-wheeler would arrive in 2024. Will you respect this date?

“Yes, in the sense that Suzuki’s first two-wheeled electric vehicle will begin to be produced in March 2025, i.e. within the Japanese fiscal year 2024 (which ends on March 31, ed.). It will be available on the market only a few months later.”

Hydrogen scooter, a mere exercise in style or do you think it could really have a future in mass production?

“This is not a simple exercise in style. We believe that hydrogen could have a future, not only for two wheels but also for industrial vehicles. There will be a lot of work to do on two wheels. We, with other Japanese producers (HySE consortium), are working on the production of a hydrogen motorcycle engine, to evaluate what the result will be in terms of autonomy and actual performance. To test the hydrogen fuel supply in the race, we will take to the field, with Hyse, with a quadricycle at the next Dakar 2024.”

Some of your competitors have taken the hybrid route, do you think it makes sense on two wheels?

“We know hybrid technology very well, as we have been applying it to four wheels for years. Nonetheless, to date I know of no development programs for hybrid motorcycles.”

On motorbikes we see increasingly active, more invasive driving aids, radars, vehicles that stand on their own… How much will these devices change the way we ride motorbikes as we know it now?

“They’re going to change it a lot. It will be a positive change, as the reliability and repeatability of an electronic system allows us to make up for some human inattention. Maybe the rider is more efficient in a single performance, but over time, in the life cycle of a motorbike, the electronic system always guarantees the same performance and the same reliability. We will learn to use these systems and adapt our driving style to them, but we won’t have any less fun!”

We are at the end of the 2023 season, how did the two-wheel market fare this year in Italy?

“It has been, and we imagine it will be positive until the end of the year. Suzuki has been particularly present with the launch of new models. We think that 2024 allows the maturation of all the new bikes that we have seen during 2023, with the addition of the innovations that we will see at Eicma”.

What are the goals for 2024?

“We aim to grow decisively on the Italian market, because the signals we receive from our customers are of appreciation for the fact that Suzuki has resumed an interesting product cycle and creative verve.”