Some competitors of GSX-8S they are lighter, even by many kg. How come you couldn’t get a lower weight?

“Our goal was to create a stable, comfortable and safe motorcycle that was easy to ride. We didn’t focus on weight. In our view there are two ways of approaching a project. One involves identifying numerical values ​​that you want to achieve, for example a certain weight and a certain power, and working in that direction. The other is to work to guarantee stiffness and performance values ​​suited to the character of the motorbike being developed. We did it like this. Of course we know that lightness is a value. For this reason, in relation to the category, we have established a maximum weight threshold within which we wanted to remain. The value we identified was 205 kg in running order. With the stiffness and handling values ​​we wanted, we managed to stop at 202 kg in running order. It must also be said that by working on the centralization of masses it is possible to obtain a perceived weight that is lower than the real one and this is what happens with the GSX-8S”.

The Honda Hornet it costs 8,250 euros indicative cim. Why should I choose the GSX-8S, for which I need 900 euros more?

“In terms of content and specifications there is not much difference between the two bikes. However, we have given great consideration to design, care and finishes. We believe that the GSX-8S could be more convincing, visually. We are confident that once we have captured a customer’s attention with the design, a dynamic test can definitively convince him of the superiority of our bike. The GSX-8S has generous sizing close to that of a larger displacement naked bike, while the Hornet is closer in this respect to a 500 cc. Maybe this is also why its cost is lower.”

The GSX-8S was born from a platform from which the V-Strom 800DE. We imagine that having to create a common base that lends itself to two very different types of use requires us to accept important compromises.

“We developed the GSX-8S and V-Strom 800DE in parallel. The common parts, the so-called platform, are the engine and the frame made of steel tubes and plates. Before starting to work on the two bikes we were actually worried about the possibility of converting a technical base into two very different variants. We studied the matter in depth, asking ourselves what characteristics are needed for a naked bike and an adventure bike in terms of engine and chassis. What we found is that the needs related to these two elements are common.”

What other models will arise from this platform?

“It’s information we can’t give out.”

The bike is equipped with a nice TFT display which however does not have Bluetooth connectivity. How come?

“To be able to keep the price down”.