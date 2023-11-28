Ahmet had already warned Suzan that her husband was cheating on her, but she did not want to listen to him. Finally, it had to be Şevval who opened his eyes: she showed him a photo in which she clearly leaves as Akif kisses Nebahat!

Suzan comes home furious and wakes Akif by throwing a glass of water in his face. “Damn your image!” She tells him while she slaps him and asks for an explanation about what happened with her ex-wife.

As he has done before, Akif denies everything and tells him that he is the victim of a plot. “You must have seen a montage, what else could it be?” the businessman justifies. But his words are no longer worth anything to his wife!

Suzan shouts him out of the house and tells him that she never wants to see him or hear from him again. Although Akif keeps telling her that she is making a mistake! Will Ömer’s mother permanently divorce the businessman?

