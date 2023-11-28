On more than one occasion, Ahmet had warned Suzan that Akif was being unfaithful, but she had always denied it or did not want to see it. A message late at night has begun to sow doubts in Suzan.

In the next chapter we will see Akif tell Suzan that he is going to meet a friend, but she will become suspicious. While her husband takes a shower, she will take his cell phone and try to find the answers she is looking for.

After a first moment in which Suzan will believe that Akif has truly met her friend… the woman will discover that her husband is Nebahat! What will happen now? Will she tell him that she knows everything?

On the other hand, Şevval will leave home, while Yasmin will assure Ömer that she had a very bad time due to the death of her grandmother, but that she could not hand over her own mother to the police.

Furthermore, Sengül will decide to mortgage her house, blinded by greed and a supposed new business, without knowing that it is another evil trap devised by Ayla. How far is she willing to go to get money? Don’t miss a new episode of Brothers to find out!