Not only sustainable energy, but sustainable economics and investment were the focus at the Saudi Arabia – Africa Conference in Riyadh on Thursday (9/11/2-23). Photo/pool

RIYADH – Sustainable still dominates the energy sector, even though it is actually very broad and interconnected. This is encouraged to support transformation efforts in many sectors.

Saudi Arabian Investment Minister Khalid Al Fatih explained that generally many people view sustainable energy as often associated with environmental, social and government factors alone. This has been done in Saudi where many companies have implemented these standards. Sustainable energy is indeed key.

However, according to him, energy and economic sustainability are very important. “I want to emphasize that this can be realized in Africa,” he said at the Saudi Arabia – Africa Economic Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (8/11/2023). In the future, sustainable investment must also be encouraged to continue to grow and develop in Africa.

On the same occasion, South African Minister of Trade Ebrahim Patel outlined that of the 10 most significant renewable energy players last year in the African market, the top five came from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with ACWA Power ranking first.

“The African continent has huge supplies of essential minerals that will drive the Green Revolution. “The biggest magnet for international investment is environmentally friendly energy,” he said.

Patel added, for the energy transition, the main thing for Africa and Saudi is the demographic factor. Africa has a young population where large population growth is coupled with strong investment.

The trend of developing clean energy is becoming a trend in Africa where many African countries are developing sustainable energy. “This must be supported by profitable investment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, said that the emphasis was on renewable energy and a sustainable economy continuing to have potential. “Egypt has a lot of cooperation with Saudi in various sectors, especially energy. We also carry out mitigation, including food management, but also adaptation to the environment,” he said.

He also emphasized that the benefits of investing in Africa are demographic, in addition to natural resource factors. However, initiatives are needed to revive the private sector. “African countries need to strengthen a friendly foreign investment climate,” said Rania Al-Mashat

