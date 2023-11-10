Los OLED TVs They have been recognized for their stunning image quality and vibrant colors. However, there has always been a lingering concern regarding its long-term durability.

Recently, after intensive tests carried out over 10 months, shocking results have been revealed about the resistance of OLED televisions. The conclusions are clear: everyone suffers significant damage in the tenth month of intensive use.

These exhaustive tests were carried out by the Canadian portal RTINGs and collected by Avpasion with the aim of analyzing the true durability of more than 100 televisions of different brands, models and technologies.

The main focus was on answering the key question: Can OLED TVs stand the test of time without permanent damage? Unfortunately, the answer is a resounding no.

OLED TVs do not have good durability

To speed up the aging process, RTINGs subjected televisions to extreme use: 20 hours a day showing the same content on a loopincluding static visual elements such as news and sports logos.

This behavior, although equivalent to using the television for 4 hours a day for more than 4 years Cumulatively speaking, it is far from a typical job. Importantly, these tests are extremely intensive and designed to push TVs to their limits.

The purpose is to identify the point at which components fail or evaluate the resistance of an OLED panel to burn-in. Even the latest technologies, such as the heatsink-equipped LG OLED G3 models and the Samsung S95C second-generation QD-OLED panels, failed to hold up and also showed signs of permanent burn-in in the 10th month.

An interesting detail that emerged in these tests is the brightness variation with time. Some argued that technology QD-OLED It lost brightness with use, compared to the W-OLED. However, in the tenth month of use, both technologies showed a similar loss of brightness. This suggests that the difference in brightness is negligible under normal use conditions.

These results confirm that all OLED TVs, regardless of brand or specific technology, eventually suffer permanent damage when subjected to intensive use such as that performed in RTINGs tests.

It is important to remember that These tests do not reflect typical use of a television and that users should follow recommended practices to avoid burn-in on their OLED TVs. The OLED technology It remains impressive in terms of image quality, but its long-term durability remains an open challenge.