Suara.com – Raffi Ahmad has just taken part in the 2023 New York Marathon. Not alone, Selebtok, Fadil Jaidi and Nirina Zubir also participated in the event, which required them to run 42 kilometers.

Unfortunately, what Raffi Ahmad did to Fadil Jaidi received negative comments from a number of netizens. They made jokes as if the artists were lying about taking part in the 2023 New York Marathon.

Sensen Ahmad, Raffi Ahmad’s assistant, does not accept that his boss is accused of lying.

“Someone said, why don’t you sweat when running? How can that be a joke? Where do I think the brain is?” said Sensen Ahmad, quoted from the TikTok account @trgnxn.id, Thursday (9/11/2023).

Sensen Ahmad said, how could someone sweat in cold weather. “Hello, when you run, the air is 6-10 degrees, then it drops again to 8.4 degrees. So what do you want to sweat?” he said.

Sensen Ahmad also explained that, for example, Raffi Ahmad and others lied, all evidence can be checked in the application.

“One more thing, if you take part in a marathon, you can be seen. For example, if someone is out or out of line, you will definitely be seen,” said Sensen Ahmad.

Sensen Ahmad explained that many people do not know the struggle of Raffi Ahmad and others to reach the 2023 New York Marathon.

“You don’t feel the struggle of coming to New York, training, a few days before the marathon so that your body can adapt to the weather here, managing your time, all that, you don’t think about it,” he said.

Sensen Ahmad then challenged those who dared to insult Raffi Ahmad and others. “If you can, come along. No need to make a joke!”