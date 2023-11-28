On March 29, a day before the shooting, Hüseyin sent a message to suspect Ü. ‘Little brother, we will meet tomorrow in Zwolle. Uncle Ali wants to see you too.’ It was one of the last messages in a series of messages about money. These messages apparently show that Hüseyin tried to keep calm in the conflict.

“You say you were put under pressure by the victims. But I do not read that in all the messages between you,” says the judge. “What can you say about that? Were you really pressured?”

“I don’t want to say anything about that,” answers the suspect.

Ali’s son was less well-off. He did indeed threaten towards Ü. “He sent you threats. Like ‘I will kill you. Your entire family’. Why did you want to meet with Ali and Hüseyin?”