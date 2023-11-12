Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Susi Pudjiastuti also reacted to the climate change conditions that have occurred recently.

Susi said that the air temperature, prolonged dry season which is increasing and resulting in irregular rainfall in Indonesia has recently shown problems caused by human greed and avarice.

Susi conveyed this when she was the keynote speaker at a forum entitled “Media Narrative and the Role of Women in Marine and Coastal Conservation” at the Green Press Community (GPC) organized by the Society of Indonesian Environmental Journalists (SIEJ) at the Usmar Film Center Building Ismail, Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/2023).

“This hot temperature is also closely related to climate change. For example, the heat is too high and the rain is becoming more irregular. Then the wind is also irregular,” said Susi.

Susi, who spoke via the Zoom application, gave the example of living in Pangandaran, West Java, which feels increasingly hot.

“In the dry season the temperature used to be 19 to 20 degrees. Now it can reach 27 degrees. The weather is getting hotter,” said Susi.

He agreed that one of the causes was human activity.

“The reason is that we are the ones doing the damage. Whether intentionally or not. But mostly because of greed and avarice,” explained Susi in a slightly raised voice.

Susi also highlighted the impact of environmental damage on the sea and coastal land, one of the causes of which is new pond land which has an impact on reducing mangrove and mangrove areas.

In fact, mangrove forests and mangroves play an important role in preventing the rise of sea water on land.

He also gave the example that many fishermen cannot go to sea in the center and catch fish on the beach.

“Like in Natuna, where there used to be lots of octopuses on the beach, but now they can’t because many fishing boats have taken them in the middle of the sea,” he said.

Susi reminded that to solve this problem there needs to be mutual awareness.

“This prevention must have a common understanding between the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and industry,” explained Susi.

Then there is a simple movement to plant a tree per person.

“We have a population of 270 million. At least 30 million are planting, I am sure that (Indonesia) will be protected from drought, and (we also need) awareness in pouring water on the plants,” said Susi.

Then, state policies that are pro-environmental sustainability and conscious industrial groups also need to be developed.

“Industry is important for income, but we also think about the damage to nature caused by industry. There must be a balance,” explained Susi.

He believes that the media and journalists have a big role to play in voicing the importance of protecting the environment, especially in coastal areas.

“Journalism is one of the most effective media in providing education to the public. We must create a platform that is accepted by the public, especially coastal communities,” said Susi, who during her time as minister often ‘sunk’ these illegal ships.

Green Press Community is the first event organized by the Society of Indonesian Environmental Journalists (SIEJ) to gather ideas and spark a collective movement to preserve the environment in Indonesia.

Taking place since Wednesday (8/11), GPC presented various learning sessions, talk shows and conferences involving hundreds of participants from various circles, including the press, non-governmental organizations and students.