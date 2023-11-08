Ömer is increasingly jealous of seeing Süsen with Sarp and gets very nervous every time he sees them together. That’s why he is increasingly estranged from her girlfriend and doesn’t even want to talk to her.

The last straw is when young Eren discovers a message from Süsen on Sarp’s cell phone by chance in which he says that he should have told him something since then he would have been left alone.

The young man confronts Sarp: “What is it that Süsen doesn’t dare to tell me?” he shouts, but when his brother refuses not to tell him anything, he goes directly to ask his girlfriend.

Süsen, through tears, seemed like she was going to tell him that she knows how Kadir died and that she was in the car with Melisa when they had the accident that ended the young man’s life, but then Sarp arrives and tells her a lie to prevent her from finding out. the truth.

“We are together”, news that leaves Ömer devastated and heartbroken. Asiye’s brother asks Süsen if that is true and she ends up confirming it.

Ömer can’t believe it. From one moment to the next, he has broken up his relationship with his girlfriend and she is dating Sarp or that’s what he thinks. Will he discover that it is all a hoax?

