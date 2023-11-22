The actresses Susan Sarandon y Melissa Barrera were fired by companies Hollywood after commenting on the war between Israel and Hamas, remarks that some considered anti-Semitic.

The production company behind the upcoming “Scream VII,” Spyglass Media Group, acknowledged Barrera’s departure from the horror franchise. The Mexican-born actress, who starred in “In the Heights” and the two recent installments of “Scream,” posted statements on her Instagram stories calling the war “genocide and ethnic cleansing.” She wrote: “Gaza “It is currently being treated like a concentration camp.”

“Spyglass’s stance is unequivocally clear: we have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line of hate speech. hate,” Spyglass said in a statement.

Barrera’s representatives did not respond to messages on Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega, who played Barrera’s sister in the previous two “Scream” films, reportedly will not return, Deadline reported Wednesday. Ortega previously left the franchise due to his “Wednesday” schedule, the publication reported. A spokesman for Ortega did not immediately respond to questions.

A spokesperson for United Talent Agency said five-time Oscar nominee Susan Sarandon is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon’s departure from UTA came after comments she made about Israelmost recently a Nov. 17 appearance at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

“There are many people who are afraid to be Jewish right now, and they are starting to taste what it feels like to be Muslim in this country, so often subject to violence,” Sarandon said, according to the New York Post.

The Post reported that Sarandon joined the crowd chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan seen as anti-Semitic because it suggests the eradication of Israel.

Sarandon could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

