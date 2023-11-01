Suara.com – Many parties, especially PDIP sympathizers and cadres, criticized President Joko Widodo’s son, Gibran Rakabuming, for being ‘backward’ from the party’s decisions. However, based on the survey results, the Prabowo-Gibran pair actually received the highest electability.

As the results of a survey conducted by Accurate Research and Consulting Indonesia (ARCI) released the latest survey results for the 2024 presidential election. In the survey conducted by this institution in East Java, Prabowo-Gibran got the highest results.

The following is news selected by Suara.com editors regarding the survey results summarized on Wednesday (1/1/2023).

1. Previously loved, now hated, but survey proves Gibran is smarter than Ganjar

Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabuming Raka together in Solo City.

“Don’t worry, Mr. Prabowo, I’m already here,” said Gibran Rakabuming Raka when he made his first speech after officially becoming Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

2. Anies-Cak Imin Couple Surveys Small But Welcomed Enthusiastic in Field, UGM Political Observer Explains Why

Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar while attending a health walk and exercise in Grand Depok City, Saturday. (ANTARA/Photo: Feru Lantara)

The presidential and vice presidential candidates from the Coalition for Change for Improvement (KPP) Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar alias Cak Imin, based on the results of a number of surveys, have small numbers compared to the two presidential and vice presidential candidates. Even though they were on the field, they both received an enthusiastic welcome from their supporters.

UGM political observer Arga Pribadi Imawan believes that the survey results cannot solely represent actual conditions in the field. Considering that the survey itself was carried out with a limited methodology.

3. Polling Institute Survey: Defeating Ganjar, Prabowo’s Electability is Superior in West Java

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (left) chats with vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) while answering journalists’ questions ahead of his declaration and registration as presidential and vice presidential candidates in Kertanegara, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta).

The Polling Institute presented the results of the latest survey regarding the electability of presidential and vice-presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election. As a result, presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto received the highest electability specifically in the West Java region.

Polling Institute researcher, Kennedy Muslim, said that Prabowo’s electability with his vice presidential candidate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, reached 47.3 percent. The electability of both of them is far from that of other presidential candidates.

4. ARCI Survey: Receiving Abundance from Mataraman, Prabowo-Gibran Outperforms 2 Competitors in East Java

Prospective presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo after being treated to lunch by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (31/10/2023). (Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau)

Accurate Research and Consulting Indonesia (ARCI) released the latest survey results for the 2024 presidential election. The pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka are currently leading in East Java.

“Prabowo-Gibran’s electability is top in East Java,” said ARCI Director Baihaki Sirajt, in Surabaya, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

